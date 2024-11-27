Traveling internationally this Thanksgiving? Here’s what you need to know.

Traveling internationally this holiday season? U.S. Customs and Border Protection says be prepared.

CBP officials have released a list of tips that you need to know before leaving the U.S. and before coming back.

What to know before you travel internationally:

Prepare your documents ahead of time. Before embarking on a trip to the United States or returning from an international trip, travelers must have a valid U.S. passport and identification card for re-entry. Learn more here .

Prep your ESTA or I-94 ahead of time. Visa Waiver Program (VWP) travelers can save time by applying for their I-94 in advance to avoid filling out the Form I-94 at a port of entry. An active and approved Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) is required to enter the United States through air, sea, and land border ports of entry. Travelers will receive a provisional I-94 after submitting their application and payment on the CBP I-94 website to obtain an approved ESTA. To finalize the I-94 process, travelers must present themselves at a port of entry within seven days of their application to be interviewed by a CBP officer. More information for non-U.S. citizen travel can be found here .

Apply for tourist permits in advance. CBP will extend front-of-the-line privileges to travelers entering POEs along the southwest border who submit their I-94 applications electronically and present their provisional I-94 permit receipt. CBP One™ mobile application can also be used to provide advanced notification if travelers require inspection of agriculture and biological products upon arrival at a U.S. port of entry. Categories for declaration include:

Biological materials that may require permits issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Pets, specifically birds and dogs , accompanying travelers in various capacities that carry the potential of introducing foreign animal diseases or other public health concerns to the U.S.

What to know at international airports:

If you are a conditionally approved Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP) member, utilize Enrollment on Departure or Enrollment on Arrival.

Conditionally approved travelers can use Enrollment on Arrival at 77 airports across the U.S. and certain international locations to complete their interviews when returning from their international trips.

Conditionally approved Global Entry members departing for an international trip from Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., or Hartfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, can opt for Global Entry Enrollment on Departure to complete their interview requirements without needing to schedule an appointment at a Global Entry Enrollment Center. Travelers using this option must be traveling internationally and must have a valid passport or travel document and a proof of address such as a driver’s license, mortgage statement, rental agreement, or utility bill.

Speed up your processing time by using the Mobile Passport Control (MPC) app is available to U.S. citizens, U.S. lawful permanent residents, Canadian B1/B2 citizen visitors, and returning Visa Waiver Program travelers with an approved ESTA. Travelers can submit their passport and travel information using a mobile device to have their information readily available for future international travel and faster processing. Additional information at https://www.cbp.gov/MPC.

What to know at the land ports of entry:

Use the Ready Lanes. Travelers entering the U.S. through a land border port of entry may use the Ready Lane if they have a Radio Frequency Identification Document (RFID), such as an enhanced driver’s license or passport card, to experience significantly faster processing. Additionally, Global Entry members can use their TTP card to use the Trusted Traveler lanes.

Download CBP’s free mobile applications. Travelers are encouraged to use CBP’s free mobile apps to help reduce wait times. All applications can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Travelers near multiple crossings can monitor border wait times on their smartphone with the Border Wait Times mobile application to decide on an alternate route to avoid heavy traffic. These wait times are updated on an hourly basis.

What to know no matter your mode of transportation:

Report your food, cash, and memorabilia. Both U.S. citizens and non-citizens must declare everything they bring into the United States from abroad, even if bought it in a duty-free shop. Some items, such as ivory, tortoiseshell products, and certain foods and plants are prohibited in the United States. Visit the U.S. Department of Agriculture International Travel website for more information. Some foods, merchandise and total currency of $10,000 or more can be brought to the United States, but must be declared on a U.S. CBP Customs form. Failure to do so can result in stiff financial penalties and loss of your possessions.

Avoid purchasing counterfeit merchandise during travel. Be cautious when buying from street vendors or other illegitimate shops while on vacation. These items often support criminal activity, violate intellectual property rights, and can be unsafe for consumers. Note that CBP officers can inspect you and your belongings without a warrant.

Consider your duty exemptions. Items brought abroad for personal use or as gifts are eligible for duty exemptions. If you are bringing them back for resale, they are not eligible for duty exemption. This applies to gifts that may have been received or purchased internationally. More information on duty exemptions can be found here .

Properly label your medications. Be aware of traveling with medications. Many foreign-made medications are not approved for United States use and are not permitted in the country. When traveling abroad, bring only the medication you will need, and make sure it is in the original container.

Information from U.S. Customs and Border Protection