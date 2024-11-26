Avoid these specific roads during the Thanksgiving holiday travel rush
WASHINGTON - Brace yourself for the Thanksgiving holiday drive! With over 71 million travelers on the roads, expect detours and delays.
However, AAA advises that to avoid the worst congestion, you should steer clear of certain roadways notorious for traffic jams.
Avoid these peak congestion roadways during the Thanksgiving travel period:
Washington, DC
Route: Washington, DC to Annapolis via US-50 E
Peak Congestion Period: Tuesday, 26th, 4:30 PM
Estimated Travel Time: 1 hour 31 minutes
Increase Compared to Typical: 120%
Atlanta
Route: Birmingham to Atlanta via I-20E
Peak Congestion Period: Sunday, 1st, 4:45 PM
Estimated Travel Time: 3 hours 17 minutes
Increase Compared to Typical: 38%
Boston
Route: Boston to Portsmouth via I-95 N
Peak Congestion Period: Tuesday, 26th, 3:45 PM
Estimated Travel Time: 2 hours 35 minutes
Increase Compared to Typical: 117%
Chicago
Route: Indianapolis to Chicago via I-65 N
Peak Congestion Period: Sunday, 1st, 3:45 PM
Estimated Travel Time: 4 hours 15 minutes
Increase Compared to Typical: 45%
Denver
Route: Fort Collins to Denver via I-25 S
Peak Congestion Period: Friday, 29th, 1:00 PM
Estimated Travel Time: 1 hour 16 minutes
Increase Compared to Typical: 49%
Detroit
Route: Grand Rapids to Detroit via I-96E
Peak Congestion Period: Monday, 2nd, 7:00 AM
Estimated Travel Time: 2 hours 43 minutes
Increase Compared to Typical: 39%
Houston
Route: Galveston to Houston via I-45 N
Peak Congestion Period: Sunday, 1st, 5:45 PM
Estimated Travel Time: 1 hour 38 minutes
Increase Compared to Typical: 30%
Los Angeles
Route: Los Angeles to Bakersfield via I-5 N
Peak Congestion Period: Wednesday, 27th, 7:45 PM
Estimated Travel Time: 3 hours 14 minutes
Increase Compared to Typical: 115%
Minneapolis
Route: Eau Claire to Minneapolis via I-94 W
Peak Congestion Period: Friday, 29th, 4:30 PM
Estimated Travel Time: 3 hours 14 minutes
Increase Compared to Typical: 46%
New York
Route: New York to Hamptons via Long Island Expressway E
Peak Congestion Period: Saturday, 30th, 4:30 PM
Estimated Travel Time: 3 hours 7 minutes
Increase Compared to Typical: 133%
Philadelphia
Route: Poconos to Philadelphia via I-476/PA Turnpike
Peak Congestion Period: Sunday, 1st, 12:15 PM
Estimated Travel Time: 2 hours 26 minutes
Increase Compared to Typical: 62%
Portland
Route: Portland to Eugene via I-5 S
Peak Congestion Period: Tuesday, 26th, 3:00 PM
Estimated Travel Time: 2 hours 16 minutes
Increase Compared to Typical: 38%
San Diego
Route: Palm Springs to San Diego via I-15 S
Peak Congestion Period: Saturday, 30th, 3:00 PM
Estimated Travel Time: 3 hours 18 minutes
Increase Compared to Typical: 38%
San Francisco
Route: San Francisco to Sacramento via I-80E
Peak Congestion Period: Thursday, 28th, 3:00 PM
Estimated Travel Time: 2 hours 53 minutes
Increase Compared to Typical: 33%
Seattle
Route: Seattle to Ellensburg via I-90 W
Peak Congestion Period: Sunday, 1st, 7:00 PM
Estimated Travel Time: 2 hours 53 minutes
Increase Compared to Typical: 119%
Tampa
Route: Fort Myers to Tampa via I-75 N
Peak Congestion Period: Friday, 29th, 10:30 AM
Estimated Travel Time: 2 hours 4 minutes
Increase Compared to Typical: 69%