Avoid these specific roads during the Thanksgiving holiday travel rush

Brace yourself for the Thanksgiving holiday drive! With over 71 million travelers on the roads, expect detours and delays.

However, AAA advises that to avoid the worst congestion, you should steer clear of certain roadways notorious for traffic jams.

Avoid these peak congestion roadways during the Thanksgiving travel period:

Washington, DC

Route: Washington, DC to Annapolis via US-50 E

Peak Congestion Period: Tuesday, 26th, 4:30 PM

Estimated Travel Time: 1 hour 31 minutes

Increase Compared to Typical: 120%

Atlanta

Route: Birmingham to Atlanta via I-20E

Peak Congestion Period: Sunday, 1st, 4:45 PM

Estimated Travel Time: 3 hours 17 minutes

Increase Compared to Typical: 38%

Boston

Route: Boston to Portsmouth via I-95 N

Peak Congestion Period: Tuesday, 26th, 3:45 PM

Estimated Travel Time: 2 hours 35 minutes

Increase Compared to Typical: 117%

Chicago

Route: Indianapolis to Chicago via I-65 N

Peak Congestion Period: Sunday, 1st, 3:45 PM

Estimated Travel Time: 4 hours 15 minutes

Increase Compared to Typical: 45%

Denver

Route: Fort Collins to Denver via I-25 S

Peak Congestion Period: Friday, 29th, 1:00 PM

Estimated Travel Time: 1 hour 16 minutes

Increase Compared to Typical: 49%

Detroit

Route: Grand Rapids to Detroit via I-96E

Peak Congestion Period: Monday, 2nd, 7:00 AM

Estimated Travel Time: 2 hours 43 minutes

Increase Compared to Typical: 39%

Houston

Route: Galveston to Houston via I-45 N

Peak Congestion Period: Sunday, 1st, 5:45 PM

Estimated Travel Time: 1 hour 38 minutes

Increase Compared to Typical: 30%

Los Angeles

Route: Los Angeles to Bakersfield via I-5 N

Peak Congestion Period: Wednesday, 27th, 7:45 PM

Estimated Travel Time: 3 hours 14 minutes

Increase Compared to Typical: 115%

Minneapolis

Route: Eau Claire to Minneapolis via I-94 W

Peak Congestion Period: Friday, 29th, 4:30 PM

Estimated Travel Time: 3 hours 14 minutes

Increase Compared to Typical: 46%

New York

Route: New York to Hamptons via Long Island Expressway E

Peak Congestion Period: Saturday, 30th, 4:30 PM

Estimated Travel Time: 3 hours 7 minutes

Increase Compared to Typical: 133%

Philadelphia

Route: Poconos to Philadelphia via I-476/PA Turnpike

Peak Congestion Period: Sunday, 1st, 12:15 PM

Estimated Travel Time: 2 hours 26 minutes

Increase Compared to Typical: 62%

Portland

Route: Portland to Eugene via I-5 S

Peak Congestion Period: Tuesday, 26th, 3:00 PM

Estimated Travel Time: 2 hours 16 minutes

Increase Compared to Typical: 38%

San Diego

Route: Palm Springs to San Diego via I-15 S

Peak Congestion Period: Saturday, 30th, 3:00 PM

Estimated Travel Time: 3 hours 18 minutes

Increase Compared to Typical: 38%

San Francisco

Route: San Francisco to Sacramento via I-80E

Peak Congestion Period: Thursday, 28th, 3:00 PM

Estimated Travel Time: 2 hours 53 minutes

Increase Compared to Typical: 33%

Seattle

Route: Seattle to Ellensburg via I-90 W

Peak Congestion Period: Sunday, 1st, 7:00 PM

Estimated Travel Time: 2 hours 53 minutes

Increase Compared to Typical: 119%

Tampa

Route: Fort Myers to Tampa via I-75 N

Peak Congestion Period: Friday, 29th, 10:30 AM

Estimated Travel Time: 2 hours 4 minutes

Increase Compared to Typical: 69%