Taylor Swift Halloween display jets to Arlington with 'Sc-Eras Tour'

One Arlington home is charging an arm and leg to attend the Taylor Swift 'Sc-Eras Tour.’

Halloween is right around the corner and Swifties are finding unique ways to create some spooky moments right in their own yard.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Taylor Swift Halloween themed yard

This Swiftie created their own "The Eras Tour" movie premiere , or in this case 'Sc-Eras Tour.’ The display includes hand painted headstones with some of the artists most iconic hits and a box office filled with skeletons and their bonely friends.

The artist recently released a movie documenting her most recent world tour that is breaking records and drawing large crowds to the box office.

FOX 5's Kevin McCarthy says Taylor Swift's movie is "worthy every penny."