It's spooky season: Here's your full Halloween weekend guide to things to do in DC

Trick or treat yo'self! The most frightful time of the year has arrived. Here is your full weekend guide to things to do in the D.C. area.

The highly anticipated 10th Annual Adams Morgan Apple Pie Baking Contest and the 15th Annual Licking Creek Bend Farm Heirloom Apple Tasting returns to Adams Morgan on Saturday, October 28. This Festival is free and includes a number of family-friendly events.

Pumpkin Palooza is kicking off Thursday, October 26 at Alethia Tanner Park. The festival will include live music, food, the return of the pop-up beer garden, and costumes contests for people and pets, and much more. There will not be any broom rides, but the annual screening of Hocus Pocus is one of the main events.

Enjoy a day of commemorating ancestors and embracing Mexican heritage. The event will feature a number of activities from dance performances to arts and crafts.

Looking for a rooftop Hiloween party? The Hi-Lawn is the perfect place for you. This rooftop will be hosting a spooky themed event that will feature live 90s focused music, drink specials, and more.

The multi-platinum, Grammy-Award winning super producer, and artist Timbaland is heading to The Kennedy Center for a sit down conversation. The conversation will be moderated by Grammy-nominated producer DJ and will take place this Sunday, October 29.

Enjoy a spooky three-day bar crawl event that kicks off Friday, October 27. This event will feature a number of drink specials at eight different bar locations in D.C.

This two-day event is perfect for adults, kids, and families. Enjoy a costume parade and contest in historic Occoquan, attendees can also take a stroll down the spooky Haunted Maze.

MORE THINGS TO DO: