Expand / Collapse search

Swimming in the Anacostia River event postponed once again

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Maryland
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - The Anacostia River swim event has been postponed once again, with no details on a new date.

Anacostia River swim postponed

If you were hoping to hop in the Anacostia River tomorrow, you're out of luck -- the event has been postponed until September according to organizers.

Anacostia Riverkeeper, the nonprofit organization that works to keep the river clean and healthy, announced the event will be postponed due to the incoming extreme weather and potential tropical storm that is forecast to hit the DC area this weekend.

"The forecast shows heavy rain, low temperatures, and strong gusts of wind which would make it unsafe to have swimmers in the water. We are extremely disappointed to cancel our event but for the safety of all of the splashers, staff, and volunteers, this is the correct call."

Would you swim in the Anacostia River?

For the first time in 50 years, DMV residents will be able to swim in the Anacostia River during an event hosted by the Anacostia Riverkeepers on July 8, but the question is: does anyone want to?

This comes just a few months after the event was initially announced in July. The event called Splash was originally scheduled for July 8, but was postponed on July 7 with a notice that it would take place in September. 

Currently, swimming in the Anacostia River is only allowed during sanctioned swim events like Splash.

Featured

Where to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month this weekend
article

Where to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month this weekend

We are about one week into Hispanic Heritage Month, and we have seen many celebrations around the DMV. If you are looking for some ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month this weekend, here is your guide to!