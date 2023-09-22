Swimming in the Anacostia River event postponed once again

The Anacostia River swim event has been postponed once again, with no details on a new date.

Anacostia Riverkeeper, the nonprofit organization that works to keep the river clean and healthy, announced the event will be postponed due to the incoming extreme weather and potential tropical storm that is forecast to hit the DC area this weekend.

"The forecast shows heavy rain, low temperatures, and strong gusts of wind which would make it unsafe to have swimmers in the water. We are extremely disappointed to cancel our event but for the safety of all of the splashers, staff, and volunteers, this is the correct call."

This comes just a few months after the event was initially announced in July. The event called Splash was originally scheduled for July 8, but was postponed on July 7 with a notice that it would take place in September.

Currently, swimming in the Anacostia River is only allowed during sanctioned swim events like Splash.