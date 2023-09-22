Waves of heavy rain, gusty winds, flooding possible as weekend storm system moves toward DC region

After a beautiful Thursday, weather across the D.C. region is expected to deteriorate ahead of the arrival of storm system that will likely bring us waves of heavy rain, strong winds and flooding starting late Friday night through Sunday morning.

Clouds will be on the rise Friday as the system, dubbed Potential Tropical Cyclone 16, approaches the mid-Atlantic. FOX 5’s Mike Thomas says most of the day will be dry with high temperatures that are only expected to peak in the low-to-mid-70s.

The storm is forecast to become Tropical Storm Ophelia as it approaches our region Friday. We will also likely experience very gusty winds as the day continues. Thomas said rain should arrive later in the evening, though some light, isolated showers are possible as early as the Friday evening commute.

Heavy downpours at times are expected Saturday with most of the region expecting to see between one and three inches of rain. Winds will be gusty, with possible peak gusts between 30 to 40 mph. The risk of flooding will be the primary threat across the region. Highs Saturday are only expected to reach the mid-60s.

Rain may linger through the morning hours Sunday, Thomas says, but should taper to showers as the day goes on. Expect a cool and breezy end to the weekend with highs in the upper-60s.