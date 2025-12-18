Fact Check Trump Presidential Address: Claims clash with administration’s own data

President Donald Trump’s upbeat description of the country’s progress Wednesday contrasted with the reality facing many Americans and with some of his own administration’s statistics.

Speaking from the White House, Trump criticized his Democratic predecessor and offered sweeping praise for his own record.

Inflation

Trump: He accused Democrats of leaving him an "inflation disaster," calling it "the worst in the history of our country," and said prices for turkey, eggs and "everything else" are now "falling rapidly."

The Facts: Inflation data does not support his claim. Prices are roughly where they were when he took office, after dropping significantly at the end of Joe Biden’s presidency. And inflation during the Biden years was not the worst in U.S. history.

The consumer price index was at 3% in September, the same as in January and only slightly above December’s 2.9%, Biden’s final full month in office.

A recent AP‑NORC poll found most Americans still see unusually high prices for groceries, electricity and holiday gifts.

Inflation under Biden peaked at 9.1% in June 2022, driven by supply chain disruptions, large amounts of government aid and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But inflation has been higher before, topping 13% in 1980 and approaching 20% during World War I.

Inflation eased during Trump’s early months in office but rose again after he announced tariffs in April.

President Donald Trump attends Army Navy football game at M&T Bank Stadium. December 13, 2025. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)

Investment

Trump: "I secured a record-breaking $18 trillion investment into the United States."

The Facts: Trump has not provided evidence for that figure. Public statements from companies, foreign governments and even the White House suggest the number is inflated and far above any confirmed total.

The White House website cites a much smaller figure - $9.6 trillion - and that appears to include commitments made during Biden’s presidency.

Trump has frequently claimed large investment numbers without offering details. Some commitments announced during his October trip to Japan and South Korea span multiple years, and it remains unclear how firm those pledges are.

‘Landslide’ Victory

Trump: "I was elected in a landslide, winning the popular vote and all seven swing states and everything else, with a mandate to take on a sick and corrupt system."

The Facts: Trump won decisively but not by a landslide. His 312 electoral votes were fewer than the totals won by Democrats Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 and Bill Clinton in 1992 and 1996.

Those also fall far short of historic blowouts by Franklin Roosevelt in 1936, Lyndon Johnson in 1964, Richard Nixon in 1972 and Ronald Reagan in 1984.

Trump did win more popular votes than his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, but not a majority. His 2024 margin ranks among the narrower presidential victories.

President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd after delivering remarks on the economy at Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, Tuesday, December 9, 2025. (Official White House Photo by Molly Riley)