Record number of restaurants closed in DC in 2025, data shows

New data shows that 2025 was a record year for restaurant closures in the District.

The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) reports 92 restaurants closed their doors this year, compared to 73 closures in 2024 and 48 in 2022.

Big picture view:

As for what's driving it, restaurant owners point to many factors — from federal layoffs in the spring to the federal takeover in August, then the government shutdown in the fall, plus rising wages with Initiative 82, alongside rising rents and food costs.

But uncertainty has been one of the most pressing problems.

Diane Gross is the RAMW Chair and co-owner of Cork Wine Bar, which she started with her husband 17 years ago.

She said they have definitely experienced a slowdown in business, and seen a change in diner's behavior.

"They're spending less per person, whether it's one less drink or ordering less food. They're just spending less," Gross explained.

Gross said the federal takeover also seemed to have a chilling effect on people eating out.

"People were less likely to come out. They were a little nervous about coming into the city, maybe. And I think people either stayed home or went out to our neighbors in Maryland, in Virginia, who we love, but we also want people to come into to the District and dine out," Gross said.

The backstory:

FOX 5 has been covering these closures all year long, from Haikan in Shaw to Sticky Rice on H Street and dozens of others in between.

Many of them, blaming Initiative 82 — which increased the tipped minimum wage — as a major reason they couldn't keep the doors open.

RAMW found the restaurants impacted the most by closures seem to be mid-sized and mid-priced places — between $20 to $40 a person.

Phil Coppage opened Cynthia's Bar and Bistro, named after his mother, on H Street a couple years ago.

He said the struggle is real, but the success can be, too.

"We feel like little survivors. We are very much community-supported. Most of the people who work here live nearby, I live nearby, and I think that's how you have to do it in this economy. Really ingratiate yourself to the people who live around you, try to treat people really well," Coppage said. "Hospitality is our differentiator."

According to RAMW, restaurant owners also said ICE raids played a major role this year.

A third of the restaurants surveyed by the Restaurant Association reported seeing employees with no criminal record detained and nearly 60% saw workers not showing up out of fear related to immigration.

Dig deeper:

We can't just talk about closures though.

As of November, 109 restaurants opened in the District — more than what closed — but still a 30% drop from the same time last year, according to RAMW.

As for Cork, they're planning to open another location in Cleveland Park soon, one with a smaller footprint, but the same feel.

"I think we always have hope because we love what we do, and we are community gathering spots, and we welcome people in for good times and bad and celebrations," Gross said.