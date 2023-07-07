For the first time in 50 years, enthusiastic swimmers were going to dip their toes – and more – into the Anacostia River on Saturday during a specially permitted event called "Splash."

But according to D.C.'s Department of Energy and Environment, the event has to be postponed to September because of sewage runoff.

While the event hosted by the Anacostia Riverkeeper was meant to showcase how much water quality has improved over the years — Mother Nature had other plans.

Sewage-related plans.

"No, I'm not getting in that water for nothing," said one D.C. resident. "I'm a native Washingtonian. I don't trust it."

D.C. Water's Clean Rivers project hopes to regain that trust.

The District is one of 700 cities nationwide with a combined sewer system.

"What that means is that everything that flows out of your house or off the street, it all flows into one pipe," explained John Lisle with D.C. Water. "And it works great in dry weather."

It doesn't work so great in wet weather, though.

And those downpours we've had in recent days mean the system gets overloaded — existing sewers are filled to capacity and untreated sewage overflows into the river — a problem that's been around since it was designed in the late 1800s.

But in 2005, D.C. Water started building these massive underground tunnels to capture that overflow.

A seven-mile stretch from the Blue Plains Treatment plant to RFK Stadium has been running for years.

"That tunnel has been a game-changer. It's reduced sewage from the area it serves by over 90 percent," said Christopher Williams, president of the Anacostia Watershed Society.

Next up, it will connect to a five-mile tunnel in the heart of D.C. that will be operational by the end of this summer – likely August or September.

A giant construction zone at 6th and R St. Northwest in the Shaw neighborhood showcases part of it. The tunnels are 100 feet underground, 23 feet in diameter.

D.C. Water said not only will it divert sewage, but it will also reduce flooding in neighborhoods and improve overall water quality.

"That's why we're having these conversations now about swimming in the Anacostia River, hopefully fishing in the Anacostia River," Lisle said.