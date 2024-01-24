Supporters rally behind MCPS superintendent after school board asks her to step down

Supporters rallying behind the Montgomery County Public Schools superintendent who claims the school board is calling for her resignation packed a meeting Tuesday morning.

The meeting was over the district’s budget, not over alleged calls for the resignation of Dr. Monifa McKnight.

"Officers from the Board of Education indicated last week their desire for me to step away from my role as superintendent, providing me with no justification for their request. The Board has never written, documented, or communicated any concern about my performance, and through the evaluation process has consistently affirmed that I have met expectations. For these reasons, I’m concerned that its actions are based on something other than my performance, which would constitute a violation of my contract," a statement from McKnight said Monday.

McKnight went on to say she would defend her "reputation and decades-long commitment to the students and families of MCPS, and will demand that any considerations of my role as superintendent are made through a fair, legitimate, and legal process — anything less would be unacceptable."

At a meeting Tuesday, supporters of McKnight included Lucy Hayes of Silver Spring.

"She deserves all the support she can get. She hasn’t been given that. I think the board has violated some of its own rules," Hayes said.

Shirley Smith was also among those who said they wanted clarification from the board.

"I just want to support her. I feel like she’s such a great person and she is promoting the progress of our children," Smith said.

There are some who say they support McKnight’s resignation. The Montgomery County Education Association said it was aware of "serious problems with her leadership."

"In the wake of the Washington Post exposé of sexual harassment and bullying by an MCPS principal, new revelations increasingly indicate that the superintendent has been more concerned with protecting herself and her close associates than with doing right by front-line staff and students," a statement from MCEA read. "The superintendent’s overseeing body, the board, is no doubt aware of confidential information that caused them to determine this drastic step is necessary. In declaring open war with the board, Dr. McKnight threatens to further damage not only her own future, but also the board’s efforts to restore the public’s trust in Montgomery County Public Schools. Right now, educators and the students we serve are the ones bearing the brunt of this disturbing chaos. We need to put out this fire and get back to the work of educating our young people."

The school board immediately went into a closed session after the budget meeting. FOX 5 reached out to every board member Tuesday seeking comment on McKnight’s claims. We have not heard back as of yet.