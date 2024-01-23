MCPS superintendent under fire: What led to the battle between the school board and Dr. Monifa McKnight

With Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight now fighting for her job, one of the biggest questions is: how did we get here?

While the school board has not yet confirmed their reasoning for wanting McKnight to step down, officials across the county believe it has to do with the failed Beidleman investigation.

Former Farquhar Middle School Principal Joel Beidleman was promoted to Paint Branch High School principal last summer, despite years of serious complaints made against him, alleging sexual harassment and bullying, among other serious concerns.

In response to an explosive report on the principal published by the Washington Post this past summer, the Montgomery County School board, which voted to promote Beidleman, hired the private law firm, Jackson Lewis, to investigate what happened.

Looking through the timelines from subsequent investigations, it appears complaints against Beidleman started coming in since at least 2017.

In some of their findings, from June 2023, Jackson Lewis had discovered that on June 12, someone believed to be with MCPS submitted a first draft of an investigative report.

Former MCPS Department of Compliance and Investigations or DCI Coordinator Khalid Walker, told FOX 5 it was his investigative draft. Walker affirmed he did find Beidleman to have violated the district's sexual harassment policy.

Then, on June 27, 2023, some type of meeting is noted, where it appears someone is assured of someone else being cleared. However, the publicly released version of the Jackson Lewis report is so redacted, it doesn’t exactly say who is cleared of what.

We do know June 27, 2023, is the same day the school board promoted Beidleman to now lead Paint Branch High School.

Then, about two weeks after that, on July 11, 2023, Walker told FOX 5 he was directed by his DCI Director to change his draft to say Beidleman did not violate policy. A source with close knowledge believes it could’ve prevented the principal from being fired.

By that time, the Washington Post was inquiring about Beidleman and its report came out on Aug. 11, detailing how Beidleman had been promoted despite nearly 20 allegations of sexual harassment dating back several years.

Beidleman had already been placed on administrative leave five days before the Washington Post published the bombshell report.

The following September, the council and parents decried the school board for not yet releasing findings by Lewis Jackson. It was then that the school board released the heavily redacted version.

It was then that McKnight denied having knowledge of the accusations against Beidleman before they were made public.

One Montgomery County Office of Inspector General report has already substantiated the serious allegations against Beidleman. A second OIG report is expected to be released any day, with county leaders and parents alike hoping it will finally bring transparency to the situation and shine a light on who knew what when.

MCPS Spokesperson Chris Cram confirmed that as of Dec.18, Beidleman is no longer receiving a salary as he continues to be on administrative leave status.