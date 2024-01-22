'I will defend my reputation:' MCPS superintendent fights back after being asked to 'step away' from role

Montgomery County Public School Superintendent Monifa McKnight said the Board of Education wants her out as superintendent.

Dr. Monifa B. McKnight, Photo via MCPS

In a statement shared with FOX 5 DC, McKnight said she heard last week that the board wanted her to "step away" from her role – without giving any reason why.

"The Board has never written, documented, or communicated any concern about my performance, and through the evaluation process has consistently affirmed that I have met expectations," said McKnight in a statement.

MCPS has faced scrutiny over the last year after complaints of misconduct and legal issues after a middle school principal was accused of sexual harassment and bullying.

McKnight has been MCPS' superintendent since 2022, and previously served as MCPS' Interim and deputy superintendent.

Read the full statement from MCPS Superintendent Monifa McKnight below:

Officers from the Board of Education indicated last week their desire for me to step away from my role as superintendent, providing me with no justification for their request. The Board has never written, documented, or communicated any concern about my performance, and through the evaluation process has consistently affirmed that I have met expectations. For these reasons, I’m concerned that its actions are based on something other than my performance, which would constitute a violation of my contract. I will defend my reputation and my decades-long commitment to the students and families of MCPS, and will demand that any considerations of my role as superintendent are made through a fair, legitimate, and legal process — anything less would be unacceptable.