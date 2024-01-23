Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight and her attorney are speaking out after the confusion and controversy following the Board of Education asking her to resign.

Dr. Mcknight’s attorney says this is an unprecedented scenario.

She is the first woman to be the superintendent of MCPS and feels she is being treated differently than the men who have come before her because they were able to finish their term despite any high-profile incidents that came to light.

MCPS Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight breaks silence amidst board's request for her resignation

Dr. McKnight's attorney, Jason Downes, told FOX 5 his client "didn't start this fight."

"It is unfortunate we are here and having this conversation, but I am asking for a fair process," Dr. McKnight said.

There’s speculation the Board of Education is pushing Dr. McKnight to resign due to the Dr. Joel Beidleman investigation.

Dr. Beidleman was going to be promoted as the Paint Branch High School principal, but then he was accused of misconduct, including sexual harassment and bullying.

While he remains on administrative leave, another inspector general's report is expected to be released soon, revealing new details.

When FOX 5 asked the superintendent if she had read what is in the report, her attorney said, "We’re not going to go into any confidential reports that may or may not have been released."

"Right now, mostly because that’s what the law dictates," he said. "We can’t go into any confidential report that may or may not have been released … We want to, we just cannot. That’s what the law dictates right now."

Dr. Mcknight’s attorney says no justification has been given as to why she is being asked to step down, but what they do know is her performance has met expectations.

Whether she plans to resign is still uncertain. Downes said that decision has not been made because there hasn't been a fair process.

"There’s been nothing brought to Dr. McKnight’s attention that suggests that she needs to resign at this moment. So, we’re not going to get into that because the process itself has been unfair at the moment."

The Board of Education told FOX 5 this is a personnel matter, so they are not releasing any further information at this time.