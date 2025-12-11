Death investigation after man’s body found in Fairfax County lake
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found in a Fairfax County lake Thursday morning.
Police were called around 9 a.m. to the 3300 block of Lakeside View Drive in the Seven Corners area. Detectives remain on scene as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.
Death investigation after man’s body found in Fairfax County lake
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Fairfax County Police Department.