Death investigation after man’s body found in Fairfax County lake

By
Updated  December 11, 2025 9:58am EST
News
FOX 5 DC

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found in a Fairfax County lake Thursday morning.

Police were called around 9 a.m. to the 3300 block of Lakeside View Drive in the Seven Corners area. Detectives remain on scene as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Fairfax County Police Department.

