Police identify stabbing suspect shot, killed by officers at Manassas technical school

Prince William County police have identified the suspect who was shot and killed by officers at a Manassas technical school Tuesday, as well as the victim they say he stabbed to death.

According police, 26-year-old Philip Austin Brant was inside of a classroom with several other students at the JATC/NECA school in the 7000 block of Infantry Ridge Road when, for "reasons still under investigation," he went up to another student, pulled a knife out of his backpack and began stabbing the victim.

The victim suffered several stab wounds and other students inside of the classroom ran as the suspect continued his assault on the victim. The suspect then exited that classroom and went into another where he stabbed a second victim.

The initial stabbing victim collapsed inside the classroom where the altercation began, and the second victim exited the building and collapsed in the parking lot.

Police say multiple 911 calls about the stabbings came in starting around 3:20 p.m. Within minutes, the first officers arrived on scene and approached the building where they encountered Brant at the entrance door.

Officers engaged Brant, who was still armed with the knife and told him to drop the weapon. According to police, he refused and began moving towards them.

Two uniformed police officers fired at Brant, striking him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional officers began to search the building and found the two stabbing victims. Both were transported to area hospitals.

Elijah Islam Safadi died from his injuries. The other victim, only identified as a 23-year-old Fairfax man remains in critical condition.

The investigation into the incident continues to be led by the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT). Prince William County police say both officers involved in the shooting were placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Additional details will be released as more information becomes available.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has further information is asked to contact police.