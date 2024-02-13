Police fatally shoot suspect accused of stabbing 2 people at Manassas technical school, killing 1

Prince William County police shot and killed a suspect who they say stabbed two people, leaving one dead and one in critical condition Tuesday.

Police responded to the 7000 block of Infantry Ridge Road and Battlefield Parkway near JATC/NECA technical school just after 3:20 p.m. for a report of a person armed with a knife.

When officers arrived, they found a male suspect near the front entrance. Police say more than one officer fired shots at the suspect, hitting him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two stabbing victims who were believed to be involved in the initial altercation with the suspect were found at the scene and were given aid before being transported to nearby hospitals. One victim has since died and the other is in critical condition.

No other victims were located. Police say the incident is under control and there is no active threat to the surrounding community.

The Prince William County Police Department says the regional Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) will be brought in to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for more information.