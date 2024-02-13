Many of the students who attend JATC/NECA technical school are in disbelief after two people were killed on school grounds Tuesday afternoon.

Students go to JATC/NECA to learn how to become certified electricians.

The suspect, according to witnesses FOX 5 spoke to, was a student at the school. He was quiet, they said, but they're not sure what set him off Tuesday.

The Prince William County Police Department has roped off the entire area near the school as investigators collect evidence and try to determine a motive.

The department said officers responded to the technical school in the 7000 block of Infantry Ridge Road and Battlefield Parkway just after 3:20 p.m. for a report of a person armed with a knife.

Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham said that the suspect was spotted at the front entrance, and more than one officer fired shots, killing the man.

Newsham said they recovered the knife that they believe the suspect used to stab two men inside the building before officers arrived.

One man died, Newsham reported, and the other is in critical condition at a hospital.

"It is just very disturbing that somebody would have gone crazy and done what they did to whoever had passed on. We are all sorry to hear about that," said Raymond, a JATC/NECA student FOX 5 spoke with.

"It is horrific." Chief Newsham said. "You got folks that come out here to do some training and then the next thing you know, one of them has lost his life and another one is struggling for his life at a local hospital. I just … I cannot imagine what the families are going through right now."

PWCPD has not released the name of the suspect. The shooting remains under investigation.

There is surveillance video from inside the school, and the officers who shot the suspect were wearing bodycams.

Chief Newsham said the department has 30 days to decide whether to release it.