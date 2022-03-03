Signs of support for Ukraine found across DC region

Signs of support for Ukraine can be found across parts of the D.C. region.

On Wednesday night, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan pledged the state's continued support for Ukraine. Hogan and other lawmakers hosted a solidarity vigil in Annapolis.

In the nation's capital, flowers and messages of hope are being left in front of the Embassy of Ukraine on M Street in the Northwest.

In a show of solidarity, the Royal Norwegian Embassy glowed yellow and blue Thursday morning. Earlier this week, the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception was also lit in yellow and blue.

Also in D.C., the Dacha Beer Garden is hosting fundraisers to benefit Ukraine beginning Thursday. The restaurant will hold an art raffle with local artists that will raise money for UNICEF and other Ukrainian relief efforts.

A Montgomery County humanitarian aid group is at the Ukraine border helping refugees fleeing war.

Delegations from Russia and Ukraine are expected to hold talks in Belarus on Thursday, a second round of face-to-face discussions since the Russian invasion began.

Russia acknowledged for the first time since the start of the invasion that nearly 500 Russian troops have been killed in the fighting and around 1,600 wounded. Ukraine has not released a similar casualty figure for its armed forces.

The U.N. human rights office says at least

227 civilians have been killed and 525 wounded in Ukraine since the start of the invasion on Feb. 24.