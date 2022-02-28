Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan attends prayer service at Ukrainian church

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan attended a special prayer service at St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in Baltimore City on Monday.

"I am proud to be here with all of you in this beautiful church, to try to address to you and speak in solidarity of all the people of Maryland that we stand with the brave, proud people of Ukraine," said Gov. Hogan. "This has united the people of Maryland, America, and the world. Slava Ukraini."

Over the weekend, the governor directed the Secretary of State to terminate Maryland’s sister-state relationship with the Leningrad Region of Russia, which was first established in 1993.

The governor has also directed state agencies to review any and all contracts procurements, and holdings that may have ties to Russian entities.

On Friday evening, Government House in Annapolis was lit blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine.