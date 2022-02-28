DC’s Basilica of the National Shrine glows blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. glowed blue and yellow early Monday in a show of support for Ukraine.

The eastern European country has been under siege by Russian forces that invaded last week. The blue and yellow colors shown on the Basilica make up the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine’s embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin’s troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.

Putin's directive came as Russian forces encountered strong resistance from Ukraine defenders.