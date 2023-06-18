Former DC deputy mayor John Falcicchio sexually harassed employee, report finds

A report released over the weekend concluded that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s former Chief of Staff and Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio did sexually harass a city employee.

The Mayor's Office of Legal Counsel provided the results of the investigation into claims against Falcicchio Saturday, stating that "based on the foregoing, the Complainant’s substantiated allegations against the DM/COS more likely than not constituted sexual harassment as defined and prohibited by Mayor’s Order 2017-313."

The investigation into Falcicchio began on March 10 after the Mayor and the MOLC received a letter from a lawyer representing an employee working in the office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development alleging that Falcicchio sexually harassed her.

Just a week later, the Mayor’s office announced Falcicchio’s resignation without a clear explanation of what led up to his abrupt exit.

Throughout the investigation, a sexual harassment officer with the MOLC conducted a total of 32 interviews with 21 current and former District employees, three of which were with the victim herself. The officer also reviewed "thousands of emails and other communications, including screenshot messages," documents and photographs as part of the investigation.

According to the report, which outlines all of the victim's complaints, on both Sept. 28 and Oct. 2, 2022, Falcicchio touched her and made unwelcome, physical, sexual advances toward her while she was in his apartment and that in the second incident, he exposed himself to her. This was one of two allegations that was substantiated.

It was also confirmed that between Sept. 28 and March 8, Falcicchio sent the woman thousands of texts and Snapchats that included unwanted, sexually charged messages and made demands for sex and a graphic video.

She also alleged that Falcicchio "fostered an environment where individuals were rewarded with favorable assignments, promotions and jobs for engaging in sexual conduct," using the office "as his dating ground," and that he retaliated against her for refusing his advances, had her demoted and threatened her, but those claims were deemed unsubstantiated.

The woman’s attorneys, Debra S. Katz and Kayla Morin, released a statement Sunday, saying:

"We are gratified that the Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel (MOLC) report substantiates our client’s serious allegations of sexual harassment by former Chief of Staff and Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio. The findings also serve as a reminder that no one is above the law, and we encourage the District to implement immediate reforms that will prevent others from being treated in this reprehensible fashion – especially by those in positions of power.

"We also commend our client’s unwavering courage in coming forward with her complaint and seeking justice for herself and other survivors. It takes immense strength to speak out against such injustices and we encourage all survivors of sexual harassment to seek the support they need. They are not alone, and their voices deserve to be heard."

Mayor Bowser also released a statement Saturday that read:

"The MOLC completed their investigation into the first complainant’s allegations regarding the former COS/DMPED. We take sexual harassment allegations and findings seriously and will continue to work urgently to ensure our workplaces reflect our policies and our values.

The findings of the investigation have been summarized and posted on the MOLC website.

As this remains an ongoing, sensitive personnel matter, all questions should be referred to the MOLC."

Falciccio, often considered Bowser’s right-hand man, had been in his roles with the Mayor’s office since 2014. Prior to joining the administration, Falcicchio volunteered as Bowser's campaign advisor and Director of Transition. He was also a long-time aide to former D.C. Mayor Adrian Fenty.

Authorities are continuing to investigate accusations made against Falcicchio by a second woman .

FOX 5 has reached out the Falcicchio for comment, but we have not heard back.