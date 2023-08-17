Feds investigating Falcicchio's sexual harassment allegations

The investigation into D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's former top aide continues.

FOX 5 can confirm that federal investigators are now looking into former Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio.

A source close to this case confirmed with FOX 5 that local and federal law enforcement agencies are investigating Falcicchio.

Two city staffers are accusing the former chief of staff to Mayor Bowser of sexual harassment.

Reports released by Mayor Bowser and her office of legal counsel state that Falcicchio "more likely than not sexually harassed female staffers."

The reports also accuse Falcicchio of making unwelcome physical and sexual advances towards victims in and outside the office in 2020, and in 2022.

In July, the D.C. Council voted unanimously – ordering the office of the inspector general to hire an independent firm to investigate the allegations against the former deputy mayor of planning and economic development.

Falcicchio resigned from his position with the city back in March.

FOX 5 was informed that the office of the attorney general is one of the local agencies looking into this investigation.

A spokesperson for AG Brian Schwalb's office says, "we cannot confirm or deny the possibility of an ongoing investigation."

FOX 5 has reached out to Falcicchio's attorneys for comment, and we are waiting to hear back.