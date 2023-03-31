Second DC employee makes sexual harassment allegation against former deputy mayor

article

Former D.C. Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio is facing a second allegation of sexual harrasment from a District employee, according to the victim's lawyers.

Attorneys Debra S. Katz and Kayla Morin released a statement on Friday announcing the second allegation. The statement says the allegations are "extremely disturbing extremely disturbing and reflect a longstanding pattern of sexual harassment and predatory behavior by Mr. Falcicchio."

This is the second allegation of sexual harrassment against Falcicchio made by a D.C. government employee. The first allegation was revealed on March 20, just days after Falcicchio's departure from the Mayor's Office was announced.

As a result of the allegations, an investigation was launched by the Office of Legal Counsel. At the time, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser released a statement saying the circumstances of Falcicchio's departure led her to initiate an investigation, and that she expects all staff in the Mayor's Office to cooperate fully with investigators.

Here is a timeline of the events surrounding Falcicchio's departure and the allegations made against him:

March 8- The Mayor says she was notified about an allegation against Falcicchio.

March 9- Falcicchio was told about the allegation against him.

March 10- Falcicchio took leave, according to the Deputy director of the Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel.

March 13- FOX 5 is told told Falcicchio did limited work at home while under explicit instructions to stay away from the District employee who made the complaint.

March 17- Falcicchio submits his resignation. Mayor’s office sends a letter with no mention of the investigation, simply saying Falcicchio is transitioning to the private sector.

March 20- First allegation of sexual harrasment made against Falcicchio by D.C. employee announced publicly. Mayor announces the investigation into the allegation.

March 31- Lawyers announce second sexual harrasment allegation against Falcicchio from D.C. employee.

Falcicchio held both the roles of Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development and Chief of Staff within the Bowser Administration. He has held both roles since 2014. Prior to joining the administration, Falcicchio volunteered as Bowser's campaign advisor and director of transition. He was also a long time aide to former D.C. Mayor Adrian Fenty.

You can read the full statement from Debra S. Katz and Kayla Morin below:

"We represent a second employee of the District of Columbia who has brought forth serious allegations of sexual harassment by former Chief of Staff and Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio. Her allegations are extremely disturbing and reflect a longstanding pattern of sexual harassment and predatory behavior by Mr. Falcicchio.

Our client courageously came forward with her complaint because she wants justice for herself and other survivors. She intends to work with the District’s investigators to ensure accountability and we ask that you respect her request for privacy at this time.

We encourage all women affected by Mr. Falcicchio’s unlawful and predatory behavior to contact Maia Ellis, the Associate Director of the Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel, at Maia.Ellis@dc.gov, who is leading this investigation."