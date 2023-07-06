DC Council introduces bill to re-examine Falcicchio sexual harassment complaints

The D.C. Council will consider additional legislation next week connected to former D.C. Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff John Falcicchio.

The Mayor’s Office of Legal Council has concluded one of two investigations into Falcicchio’s conduct. The first report, released last month, said Falcicchio "more likely than not" sexually harassed a D.C. employee.

It’s unclear where the second investigation stands right now.

Several people, from government leaders to D.C. residents, have criticized that the Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel, which reports to the mayor, did this investigation. The Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel says it was a thorough and comprehensive investigation.

Last week, Councilwoman Brianne Nadeau introduced legislation the council will likely consider in the fall that would require the Inspector General to find outside counsel anytime a mayoral appointee is accused of misconduct.

On Thursday, Nadeau introduced emergency legislation that will bring in an outside firm to look through the Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel investigation into the first two accusers, investigate elements that were outside the scope of the MOLC investigation, and look at management practices. Bowser has indicated a willingness to look at management practices on how to prevent similar situations.

"When complaints are made against those at the highest level of authority, we must pay even greater attention to the uneven power dynamic and the potential for power, influence and conflict to play a role," Nadeau said in a statement Thursday. "Even if none of those are in play, we can’t have even the perception that they might be – it ruins trust in the process."

Last week, Nadeau told FOX 5 the purpose of the emergency legislation wasn’t to re-interview the victims but to essentially double-check the investigation, so the public can have faith in it.

"A review of what the Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel did to see what gaps there might be, to see what might have been missed. I know the firms that specialize in this can work with a document review and not subject witnesses to further interviews. Nobody wants that. But if there’s something glaring, we want to know about it," said Nadeau.

FOX 5 is in the process of getting a comment on this from the mayor and other councilmembers. FOX 5 also reached out to reported representatives for John Falcicchio and as of this writing, have not heard back.