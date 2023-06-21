Lawmakers call for independent probe into Falcicchio harassment claims

Several D.C.Council members are calling for an independent investigation into sexual misconduct claims against former D.C. Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio.

This comes days after a report released over the holiday weekend found Falcicchio made unwanted sexual advances and sent explicit messages including a graphic video to an employee.

Falciccio resigned in March after two staffers filed sexual harassment complaints.

D.C. residents and council members learned the sordid details in a four-page summary released late Saturday night.

The Mayor''s Office of Legal Counsel conducted the investigation and concluded that one staffer''s claims against Falciccio "more likely than not" were true, says FOX 5''s Melanie Alnwick.

The offenses included unwanted advances, explicit messages, and a graphic video.

The Mayor''s Office of Legal Counsel is still looking into the second staffer''s complaint.

Council members and city residents have questions about any taxpayer-funded payouts, what the complaints say about workplace culture in the executive branch, and the timing of the report's release.