RFK Stadium Deal: DC, Washington Commanders to announce new plan for site

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed a deal to bring the Washington Commanders back to the nation's capital at the RFK stadium site.

Bowser posted a video to social media on Monday morning that discussed the plan. Narrated by former Washington NFL great Joe Theismann, the video showed highlights of the team from the past. "Let’s bring the Commanders home," Theismann said. "A new stadium will serve as the anchor for the RFK site unlocking new opportunities for generations to come."

Stadium deal details

What we know:

The agreement, which has been a long-standing goal for Mayor Bowser, follows the January signing of the RFK bill by former President Joe Biden. The legislation transferred the 170-plus-acre federal site to local D.C. authorities for development.

FOX 5 reported on the emergence of a framework for the deal, but no agreement had been finalized. The proposed plan includes a new stadium costing over $3 billion, with the Commanders contributing approximately $2.5 billion and D.C. covering around $850 million. Officials are expected to provide further details on these figures during the announcement.

Broader city impacts

Additionally, discussions reportedly include the construction of a new Metro station. It's not clear if that will be in the deal announced Monday.

Big picture view:

The announcement comes on the heels of the NFL Draft and a promising season for the Commanders. However, the city also faces financial challenges, including a billion-dollar budget shortfall and hiring freezes. Questions remain about potential program cuts as Congress, particularly the House, has yet to address a legislative error contributing to the shortfall.

Mayor Bowser has emphasized her priorities, which extend beyond the stadium to include housing, retail, restaurants, and a youth sports complex.

It's our understanding that the Commanders are contracted to play at Northwest Stadium until 2027, with the option to extend. It remains unclear what will happen to the Prince George's County stadium, but Commanders owner Josh Harris has previously said he wants to have a new stadium completed by 2030.

