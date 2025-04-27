DC, Commanders set to announce deal for new stadium at RFK site

The Brief Mayor Bowser and Commanders principal owner Josh Harris are expected to announce a deal Monday morning to bring the team back to D.C. Both Bowser and Harris have previous said a development could include not only a stadium, but housing, restaurants, retail and open park space.



D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is expected to make an announcement Monday morning on a deal to bring the Washington Commanders back to D.C.

What we know:

An announcement is expected to be made on Monday morning by Bowser and Commanders principal owner Josh Harris.

A $3 billion deal would kick off development of a new residential and entertainment hub at the RFK site, Axios reports.

The Commanders are expected to be contributing approximately $2.5 billion and D.C. covering $800 million, FOX 5 learned earlier this month. The development would be beyond a stadium and include housing, restaurants and retail and open park space, according to previous statements from both Bowser and Harris.

What's next:

Bowser and Harris are expected to make the announcement at 11 a.m.

The deal needs to be approved by D.C. Council before moving forward.

The other side:

A group called "Homes Not Stadiums" pushed back earlier this month against the construction of an NFL stadium at RFK – saying they want D.C. voters to weigh in on what should happen at the defunct site.

They say there’s a better use for the 174 acres of land that make up the RFK Stadium campus — and that’s affordable housing.

The group has filed paperwork with DC’s Board of Elections to get a ballot question in front of DC voters, which — if approved — would block construction of a new stadium at RFK. They argue what DC residents need is affordable housing, and since residents' tax dollars are likely to be spent on a new stadium, voters should have a say. Krish Furnish is one of the organizers.

"We’re going at a zoning approach. It would restructure the zoning to say that no professional sports arena could be built on that land. And if I had a magic wand, I would look to see more affordable housing in the city," said organizer Kris Furnish.

The backstory:

It's been an ongoing conversation for years. With the lease on the stadium site in Landover up in 2027, Commanders team ower Josh Harris says they want to be in a new stadium by the 2030 season.

Earlier this year, Former President Joe Biden signed a bill that gave D.C. control of the RFK Stadium site.

The bill gives D.C. control of the 170-acre RFK site for 99 years. It enables the District to put forth an offer and work to make a deal with the Commanders to entice them to come back to the District.

The NFL and Commanders lobbied for this legislation, as did Bowser, who has made it clear that she wants to see the team return to D.C.