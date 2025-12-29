MPD officer struck by vehicle on I-695 remains in critical condition
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A Metropolitan Police Department officer who was struck by a vehicle while assisting a stranded motorist on I-695 last week remains in critical condition, officials confirmed Monday.
What we know:
The crash happened around 10:10 p.m. on Dec. 23, in the eastbound lanes of I-695 near South Capitol Street, according to MPD.
Police say the on-duty officer was outside of his patrol vehicle assisting a broken-down motorist when he was struck by a second vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.
The officer was rushed to a local hospital, where he remains hospitalized in critical condition, police said in an update provided Monday.
The driver who struck the officer remained at the scene and was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the disabled vehicle was not injured.
What's next:
Detectives with MPD’s Major Crash Investigations Unit continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. Police have not announced any charges.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Metropolitan Police Department.