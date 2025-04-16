'Homes Not Stadiums' pushes back on RFK stadium plan with affordable housing campaign

The Brief One group wants D.C. voters to be able to choose whether or not to build a new stadium at RFK. ‘Homes Not Stadiums’ says D.C. needs more affordable housing, not an NFL stadium.



A group called "Homes Not Stadiums" is pushing back against the construction of an NFL stadium at RFK – saying they want D.C. voters to weigh in on what should happen at the defunct site.

What they're saying:

A group called "Homes Not Stadiums," says there’s a better use for the 174 acres of land that make up the RFK Stadium campus — and that’s affordable housing.

On Tuesday, the group filed paperwork with DC’s Board of Elections. They’re working to get a ballot question in front of DC voters, which — if approved — would block construction of a new stadium at RFK. They argue what DC residents need is affordable housing, and since residents' tax dollars are likely to be spent on a new stadium, voters should have a say. Krish Furnish is one of the organizers.

"We’re going at a zoning approach. It would restructure the zoning to say that no professional sports arena could be built on that land. And if I had a magic wand, I would look to see more affordable housing in the city," said organizer Kris Furnish.

The backstory:

Earlier this year, Former President Joe Biden signed a bill that gives D.C. control of the RFK Stadium site.

The bill gives D.C. control of the 170-acre RFK site for 99 years. It enables the District to put forth an offer and work to make a deal with the Commanders to entice them to come back to the District.

The NFL and Commanders lobbied for this legislation, as did Mayor Bowser, who has made it clear that she wants to see the team return to D.C.

The D.C. Council has to approve any economic development plan for the site that Bowser puts forward.

"I’m not against a stadium," said Council Member Zachary Parker in February. "I don’t support putting public dollars behind it. With that. I think it would be a shame to boil this down to just having a stadium or not. I think it should be a mixed recreational use, perhaps including a stadium. But including housing, recreational outlets, transportation, etcetera."