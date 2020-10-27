Revisiting Culpeper County a week before the 2020 election
CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. - It was four years ago that FOX 5 visited Culpeper County, Virginia just following the election of President Donald Trump.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Culpeper County voted decisively for Trump in 2016. Now, just days before the election, FOX 5’s Bob Barnard returned to see how some residents feel going into the 2020 election.
VOTING INFO:
DC VOTING 2020: Everything you need to know about voting in the District
Maryland voting guide: County-by-county information on how, when and where to vote
Advertisement
Voting in Virginia 2020: Everything you need to know county by county