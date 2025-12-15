Serbian national wanted in Clarke County wine theft

article

Authorities in Clarke County are on the hunt for a suspect in a high-profile wine theft case.

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office has issued three felony warrants for Nikola Krndija, 57, in connection with the theft of wine from L’Auberge Provencal on Nov. 19, 2025.

What we know:

Krndija is the second suspect identified in the case, alongside co-defendant Natali Ray. The charges include felony defrauding an innkeeper, grand larceny, and conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

Investigators believe Krndija left the United States on Nov. 20, 2025, from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, heading to Vienna, Austria. The investigation, conducted by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with federal authorities, remains ongoing.

Domaine de la Romanée-Conti stolen

The backstory:

Thieves stole several bottles of rare wine from an inn and fine dining restaurant in Virginia’s Clarke County last month.

In a video posted to its YouTube channel, L'Auberge Provencale Inn & Restaurant said the heist happened on Nov. 19 when a couple posing as event planners gained access to the wine cellar.

Several bottles of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti — among the world’s most famous and expensive wines — were stolen and replaced with fakes, the restaurant announced.

In response, the restaurant increased security measures.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office at 540-955-1234.