Residents kick off National Virginia Day

Residents of the Old Dominion might not know it, but September 14th is National Virginia Day.

So in honor —a special celebration called "Celebrate Virginia" took place at the plaza at Tysons Corner.

The free family friendly event brought together the many talents of Virginia including three locally based musicians—plus beer sampling from five state breweries, and The Wine & Wellness VIP Tent featuring eight Virginia wineries and a special pop-up experience from Virginia’s only Forbes Five Star spa in the state.

"Here at Tysons we really feel like we are the heart of the Northern Virginia community, and so we like to do events that brings the community together and not just for a fun time which it is but for supporting and uplifting the community," says Lindsay Petak/Sr. Marketing manager at Tysons Corner Center.

Organizers say Virginia’s artisan, craft beer, and wine industries have become important drivers of Virginia’s economy in many aspects.

"Supporting Virginia isn’t just about appealing to our local community it’s about driving tourism to get people to come visit Virginia to experience all the things that are special."

The all day event packed full of local vendors, showcased a made in Fairfax Artisan Makers Market featuring handmade art. Attendees were also being encouraged to take part in painting a community mural with Loudon-based artist —Kevin Bednarz.

It will be a large love letter to Virginia a big post card with the word Virginia and a heart and the blue ridge mountains, really colorful.

The proceeds from sales at the VIP wine tent are slated to be donated to the Food for Others organization based in Merrifield.

The underlying goal was to not only support small local businesses but to also give back to the community.