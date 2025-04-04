Man and woman found dead in Chevy Chase home: 'It's a tragedy beyond measure'

A 61-year-old woman's death has been ruled a homicide, while a 63-year-old man found dead in the same Chevy Chase home is still pending according to officials.

What we know:

Detectives are investigating the deaths of two adults found in the 8500 block of Connecticut Avenue on Wednesday, April 2.

61-year-old Kate Simoni Fralin and 63-year-old William Scott Fralin were both found dead inside of a residence. According to officials, Kate's death has been ruled a homicide – William's case is still pending.

Autopsies are being conducted to determine the cause and manner of death. The investigation is active and ongoing.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 DC spoke to one of Kate Fralin's coworkers.

"Kate was part of our team. She was an integral part of the team. She brought a spirit to it. He was extremely enthusiastic about anything that was going on, whether it was work-related, family-related, what have you. She was just always a supporter and a great real estate agent."

She called Kate's death a "tragedy beyond measure."

"Kate was whipped smart, strategic, a little scrappy, elegant, classy. She was all of those things. She was everything you thought when she walked in the room, you couldn't miss her and you didn't want to, she's a great person."