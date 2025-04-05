Fairfax County School Board member accused of embezzling $175K for 'strip clubs,' 'vacations,' and more

The Brief A lawsuit alleges a Fairfax County School Board member embezzled money from a local flight school. The flight school alleges he used the money for personal use and for campaign-related expenses.



A lawsuit filed against Fairfax County School Board member Kyle McDaniel by a local flight school accuses him of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the business — including using the company credit card for entertainment, personal expenses and campaign-related expenses.

They also say he continued to embezzle after getting caught and paying some of the money back.

By the numbers:

McDaniel is accused of embezzling $175,000 from flight school Blue Label Aviation. He's alleged to have spent the money on luxuries like strip clubs as well as to subsidize his campaign for office, according to the lawsuit.

Blue Label Aviation filed a lawsuit last month, alleging that McDaniel used his position as Secretary and Treasurer of the company to access its credit cards and bank accounts.

In June 2024, Timothy Fischer, Blue Label's CEO, confronted McDaniel on $120,000 of improper charges. McDaiel confessed and paid back $50,00.

In December 2024, Fischer discovered that McDaniel had "expanded his use of the company's credit cards and bank accounts for his personal expenses" and charged $160,000 on personal expenses.

On January 22, McDaniel was confronted and was given the opportunity to resign in exchange for giving up his shares in the company and giving back his company credit cards, according to the lawsuit. McDaniel then said he wanted time to consult a lawyer, but more unauthorized charges were made and McDaniel was terminated.

"Fischer thereafter continued to observe that new, non-business-related charges were being made to the company credit card," according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks $175,000 as well as punitive damages fo $350,000 – and for McDaniel to return his corporate credit cards and remove himself from company bank accounts.

Dig deeper:

FOX 5 DC obtained a copy of the lawsuit. See the full lawsuit below.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for McDaniel released an official statement on his behalf:

"This is an ongoing business dispute between my former business partner and myself. I’m going to let this play out in the courts where I intend to prevail, and not in the press.

My focus has been and will remain on fully funding and supporting a public education system that’s responsive to the needs of our kids and community. I will not let this situation distract me from that."

Statement from Fairfax County Public Schools:

"We have been made aware of a civil lawsuit filed against School Board Member Kyle McDaniel. We understand that this is an ongoing business and legal dispute. We respect the legal process and will refrain from commenting further at this time."