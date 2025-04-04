DC mass stabbing suspect identified

The Brief Police have identified the suspect in a stabbing spree Thursday in Southeast D.C. Six people were injured in the mass stabbing. "We started shouting out, 'Hey, watch out! That guy has a knife... that guy has a knife.' I walked up further—other people were hurt, so I called 911," said one victim.



Six victims were hurt after a man went on a stabbing rampage in Northeast D.C. Thursday.

What we know:

Police have identified the suspect as Kevin Steve Andrade, 34 years old, of Southeast D.C., charging him with six counts of assault with intent to kill.

Police say they recovered a bloody knife near the suspect, who they say had also stabbed himself and appeared to be under the influence at the time. Neighbors say an older woman who was stabbed while protecting her two granddaughters remains in the hospital.

Two Good Samaritans who helped subdue the suspect have not been identified.

The backstory:

The attacks began around 3:20 p.m. as the suspect made his way down Montello Avenue near Meigs Place, just east of the Gallaudet University campus.

Chief Pamela Smith with the Metropolitan Police Department gave an update following the stabbing, saying the suspect was high on an unknown substance when he began stabbing the victims — four women and two men.

All six victims were taken to the hospital but thankfully, none were killed. According to police, the suspect also stabbed himself and is also in the hospital.

What they're saying:

Victim Walter Johnson was stabbed in the back of the head during the knife attack Thursday—one of six victims wounded.

"This dude just came at me with a knife, and he kind of got me right here, so I put my hand up to block him. I pushed him off. I guess we pushed each other off, and he just started walking down the street. The lady who tried to warn me said, 'I tried to warn you he had a knife.' He had a knife and we tried to warn everybody," said Johnson. "We started shouting out, 'Hey, watch out! That guy has a knife... that guy has a knife.' I walked up further—other people were hurt, so I called 911."

Another one of the victims who wished to remain anonymous was the first to be stabbed in the attack Thursday.

"He pushed me down and got on top of me and started stabbing me."