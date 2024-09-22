Maryland Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks improperly claimed tax deductions on properties: report

article

Prince George's County executive Anglea Alsobrooks, who is running for a Maryland Senate seat, reportedly took advantage of tax breaks that she did not qualify for, according to a CNN investigation.

Alsobrooks allegedly claimed tax credits improperly on homes in Marland and D.C. CNN says the county executive claimed a Maryland homestead tax exemption, which is supposed to apply only to someone’s primary residence, as well as a senior citizens’ tax break on her Washington, D.C. property.

CNN reports that after reviewing her property records and tax bills for both properties, the 53-year-old would not have qualified for any senior citizen's credits but her grandparents, who owned the D.C. property before her, likely did. According to the report, this credit saved her nearly $14,000 in taxes between 2005 and 2017.

"Many Marylanders know how difficult and complex it is when a family member needs to leave their home. When this situation happened to Angela’s grandmother, Angela stepped up and took it over for her family and paid the mortgage until the property was sold in 2018. She was unaware of any tax credits attached to that property and has reached out to the District of Columbia to resolve the issue and make any necessary payment," Connor Lounsbury, senior adviser for Alsobrooks, said in a statement to FOX 5.

Her Maryland property was purchased in 2005, according to CNN, and she reportedly applied for the homestead exemption in 2008 for the townhouse.

Alsobrooks eventually began renting out the property while continuing to take the exemption meant for primary residents, which was a violation of state and local tax relief requirements. CNN estimates that the exemption would have saved her at least $2,600 since 2020.

Then, in 2014, CNN reports that Alsobrooks bought another home in an "equestrian" community in Prince George’s County. This property is listed as her primary residence but there is no homestead exemption there.

"When Angela bought her new property, the homestead tax credit from her previous home was not transferred. This resulted in no financial gain for Angela. In fact, she ended up paying more in taxes than she would have had the credit transferred over. Nevertheless, Angela is working to repay any credits received on the old property," her spokesperson said.

A senior adviser for Alsobrooks told CNN that she was unaware of the problem and that her attorneys are working with officials in D.C. and Prince George's County to resolve the issue.

Alsobrooks Senate race

Alsobrooks won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate back in May, defeating Rep. David Trone, and setting up a battle to retain the party’s majority in the Senate in November’s general election.

She is a lifelong Prince Georgian and former State's Attorney for the County. She became chief executive of Maryland's second-largest jurisdiction with the state's largest number of registered Democrats in 2018.

Her primary victory set up a general election contest against Republican former Gov. Larry Hogan. The winner will succeed retiring Sen. Ben Cardin.

Alsobrooks is working to become Maryland's first Black U.S. Senator and one of only a few Black women to serve in the upper branch of Congress. She has a big advantage as Democrats outnumber Republicans in Maryland three-to-one.

She sat down with FOX 5 after winning the primary. She says she believes this race is going to hinge on women’s healthcare and abortion rights, adding that she wants a campaign that focuses on issues voters care about.

Hogan's campaign also released a statement to FOX 5 on Sunday, saying, "It’s deeply disturbing that Angela Alsobrooks thinks the rules don’t apply to her. She campaigns on raising taxes while failing to pay her own and taking advantage of tax credits reserved for the poor and elderly. She claims to be unaware of tax laws it was her job to enforce. Governor Hogan has always stood up for taxpayers and in the Senate he will continue to fight for fairness and fiscal responsibility."

The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.