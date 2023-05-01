Maryland Senator Ben Cardin says he won’t seek reelection in 2024

Longtime Maryland Senator Ben Cardin says he will not seek reelection in 2024.

Cardin released a statement Monday announcing his future plans.

Cardin was first elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 1968 while still in law school at the University of Maryland.

He has served as Maryland Ways and Means Chair and was one of the youngest Speakers in Maryland’s history from 1979-1986.

From 1987-2006, he represented Maryland’s Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

He was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006.

"I love Maryland. I love the people of Maryland and I love everything about our state from the beaches to the mountains, the cities and neighborhoods in between, and the rich history of the iconic Chesapeake Bay. It’s been the honor of my life to represent the people of Maryland in the General Assembly, as Speaker of the House of Delegates, as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and now in the United States Senate.

From an early age, my family and my faith instilled in me the spirit of helping our community and that we all have a responsibility to make the world around us a better place. These values have always been present in my home and have driven my years of public service to Maryland and the nation.

For me, the essential ingredients of effective public service are integrity and civility. I have always tried to listen to people, understand their problems and then work with them to find a solution. I am an optimist but also a realist. I was taught that it’s okay to compromise – don’t ever compromise your principles – but find a path to get things done. Inspire trust in those around you. Keep your word and, again, listen. That’s civility and it has been central to all I have done over these many years of elected office. It is how I was able to pass the groundbreaking Magnitsky sanctions and guaranteed dental care for children nationwide.

I am proud of all I have done for Maryland. I have given my heart and soul to our great state, and I thank Marylanders for trusting me as your representative for all these years. I thank my family for their support and counsel, and recognize the many sacrifices they have endured as we traveled this path together. My profound thanks also to the most dedicated staff in all of Congress, many of whom have spent all or most of their career serving alongside me.

I have run my last election and will not be on the ballot in 2024, but there is still much work to be done. During the next two years, I will continue to travel around the state, listening to Marylanders and responding to their needs. My top priorities include continuing our progress for the Chesapeake Bay, helping the people of Baltimore City deal with the challenges they face, and permanently expanding opportunities for telehealth, mental and behavioral health. As Small Business Chair, I will continue to work on behalf of small businesses in Maryland and across the country who still face a tough economic climate. We need to keep building up the tools available to help our small businesses, especially women-owned, veteran-owned, minority owned and underserved entrepreneurs. I plan to make the most of every moment left. #TeamMarylandForever."