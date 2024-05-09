Alsobrooks pulls slightly ahead of Trone as Maryland Democratic Senate primary nears: poll

With just four days left until Maryland’s Democratic Senate primary, there’s a new poll out that is shaking things up.

Congressman David Trone had been leading Prince George’s Executive Angela Alsobrooks but now that may have changed.

The new Maryland Democratic primary poll by Emerson College/The Hill/Nexstar has Angela Alsobrooks pulling in 42% of the vote, which is just a slight lead over David Trone, who is at 41%. That’s within the plus/minus 3% margin of error so this race now is essentially a dead heat.

After his emotional outburst aimed at FOX 5 Tuesday , we asked Trone’s campaign to speak with him today. We have not heard back.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks campaigned in her own backyard in Prince George’s County Thursday. Alsobrooks credits her improved polls with a backlash against negative campaigning and voters finalizing their choices ahead of Tuesday.

"I think that poll really confirms what we’ve been seeing on the ground. We’re very proud that we’ve had this grassroots coalition that that we’ve built all across the state and my time traveling across the state in living rooms and backrooms showed me that we're growing momentum," Alsobrooks said.

Thursday is the eighth and final day of early voting in Maryland. FOX 5 spoke with voters at early voting locations in Bowie, Landover and Chevy Chase on what issues are important to them in this election year. Not surprisingly, the economy, crime, education and reproductive rights came up often.

"People that have a vision for the future, someone who’s willing to make the tough choice," one voter told FOX 5 when asked what they are looking for in a candidate. "Maybe not the popular choice but make the tough choices."

"I mean most important to me, obviously, with young kids is women’s healthcare. Obviously with what’s going on," another voter said.

The polls are open until 8 p.m. You can vote at any early voting center where you live in Maryland.

In Montgomery County, the state’s largest jurisdiction, election officials tell FOX 5 they’ve had more than 134,000 ballots requested and more than 40,000 received.