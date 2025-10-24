PHOTOS: Trump's Ballroom renderings show structure nearly twice the size of the White House

The Brief East Wing demolished to make room for Trump’s $300M ballroom. Renderings show structure nearly twice the size of the White House. New venue will seat 999 and host major events, including foreign leaders.



The White House East Wing has been demolished as President Donald Trump moves ahead with plans to build a ballroom that, according to renderings, will be nearly twice the size of the White House itself.

East Wing demolished

The two-story East Wing had traditionally been home to drawing rooms, offices, and workspace for first ladies and their staffs.

President Trump tapped McCrery Architects, a Washington, D.C.-based firm known for its classical design, to lead the project.

Interior View Looking West | The White House State Ballroom Renderings (The White House)

"Presidents in the modern era have faced challenges hosting major events at the White House because it has been untouched since President Harry Truman," CEO Jim McCrery said in a White House statement. "I am honored that President Trump has entrusted me to help bring this beautiful and necessary renovation to The People’s House, while preserving the elegance of its classical design and historical importance."

The construction team will be headed by Clark Construction, and the engineering team will be led by AECOM.

View from Northeast | The White House State Ballroom Renderings (The White House)

Ballroom images released

The proposed ballroom was first announced in July with a $200 million price tag. President Trump raised that estimate to $250 million, and on Thursday, he said the cost was now around $300 million.

Trump says the 90,000-square-foot ballroom will be funded entirely by private donations, with no public money used. He says the new space will allow the White House to host foreign leaders in grander fashion.

The project has expanded since its announcement, growing from space for 650 seated guests to a capacity of 999 which is large enough to host an inauguration if needed.

The White House says the ballroom will be ready well before Trump’s term ends in January 2029.

