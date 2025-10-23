Entire East Wing of White House to be demolished for Trump's $200M ballroom

The Brief The East Wing of the White House is being torn down to make room for President Donald Trump's ballroom. The demolition is far more extensive than originally planned and has proceeded without approval. The $200 million White House ballroom is privately funded.



The entire East Wing of the White House is being torn down.

This is all part of the president’s plan to build the new White House ballroom, and opinions are mixed.

What we know:

The demolition is far more extensive than originally planned and has proceeded without approval.

President Donald Trump’s $200 million White House ballroom is privately funded.

In the Oval Office, Trump discussed the planned 90,000-square-foot ballroom project and said it will allow the White House to host foreign leaders.

At nearly double the size of the White House itself, the administration says it will have a seated capacity of 650 people, which they say is "a significant increase from the 200-person seated capacity in the East Room of the White House."



"The White House is currently unable to host major functions honoring world leaders and other countries without having to install a large and unsightly tent approximately 100 yards away from the main building entrance. The White House State Ballroom will be a much-needed and exquisite addition of approximately 90,000 total square feet of ornately designed and carefully crafted space," the White House website states.

The entire East Wing demolition has sparked some criticism, but the White House insists that it's fake outrage from the left, adding that there has been more than a dozen historical examples of presidential renovations throughout history.

What he's saying:

Trump spoke about the new developments.

"We determined that, after really a tremendous amount of study with some of the best architects in the world, we determined that really knocking it down, trying to use a little section. You know, the East Wing was not much," he said. "It was not much left from the original. It was over the course of 100 years. It was changed. The columns were removed, and it was a much different building."

Trump has chosen McCrery Architects as lead architect.

"Presidents in the modern era have faced challenges hosting major events at the White House because it has been untouched since President Harry Truman. I am honored that President Trump has entrusted me to help bring this beautiful and necessary renovation to The People’s House, while preserving the elegance of its classical design and historical importance," McCrery Architects CEO Jim McCrery said.

The construction team will reportedly be headed by Clark Construction and the engineering team will be led by AECOM.

What they're saying:

People have mixed opinions.

"This is wrong. He shouldn't be focused on a damn ballroom. He should actually try to fix the families that are being broken, or, just like resign, he should be impeached and so many other things, know?" said Kryztien Lola, who is opposed to new ballroom.

"I think it's important to actually have the room for people to come out and visit. And honestly, I think I really support it, because we're not paying for it. It's coming out of the, you know, the funds from, you know, lawsuits and things," said Geoff Oleszkowicz who supports new ballroom.

Crews are expected to tear down the East Wing by the end of the weekend. As for the ballroom, it's not expected to be complete until early 2029.