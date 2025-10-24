Government Shutdown 2025 Update: No deal on pay, airports brace for travel disruptions on day 24

The Brief Senate pay bills failed Thursday, leaving federal workers without relief. Day 24 of the shutdown brings growing strain on air travel. Reagan National saw 30-minute delays; more disruptions expected nationwide.



Friday marks day 24 of the government shutdown that is quickly approaching a full month.

Pay talks collapse

Two competing bills aimed at paying federal workers failed in the Senate Thursday, leaving thousands without pay. Lawmakers have adjourned until Monday.

FOX’s Melanie Alnwick reports there had been hope that Democrats and Republicans could at least agree on pay for federal employees, but partisan fights caused that plan to unravel.

Senators on both sides say they support paying federal workers during the shutdown, but each bill came with conditions the other party rejected.

The Republican proposal would have paid military personnel and some essential federal employees, while giving President Donald Trump the authority to decide who gets funds. The Democratic bill would have covered all federal workers, including furloughed employees, contractors, and the military, and blocked the administration from firing workers during the shutdown.

Neither proposal gained enough bipartisan support to pass.

Flight delays concerns

The failure of the bills is adding pressure to the nation’s air travel system. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned travelers could face more delays and cancellations as staffing shortages grow.

On Thursday, Reagan National Airport experienced average ground delays of about 30 minutes. Officials say they’ll be monitoring for further disruptions Friday.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ted Cruz has introduced a bill to pay 10,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA workers during the shutdown.

Food aid expands

The Capital Area Food Bank is continuing food distributions services for affected federal employees and contractors.

Boxes of shelf-stable pantry items and fresh produce will be available weekly at multiple locations across the region until the shutdown ends.

Distribution sites and times include:

Tuesdays

12:00–2:00 PM | No Limits Outreach Ministries, 7721 Barlowe Rd, Hyattsville, MD

Wednesdays

10:00–11:30 AM | So What Else, 6116 Executive Blvd, North Bethesda, MD

Fridays

11:00 AM–1:00 PM | United Community, 7511 Fordson Rd, Alexandria, VA

11:00 AM–1:30 PM | Urban Outreach, 5343 C St SE, Washington, DC

Saturdays

1:00–2:30 PM | LindaBen Foundation, 10739 Tucker St, Beltsville, MD

If you’re not directly affected by the shutdown, there are ways to help. The Capital Area Food Bank says a $100 donation can provide up to 200 meals.

More information regarding food distributions for federal employees and contractors impacted by the shutdown online.