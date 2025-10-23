PHOTOS: White House East Wing before the demolition

Image 1 of 25 ▼ "The Obama family was introduced to a prospective family dog at a secret greet on a Sunday. After spending about an hour with him, the family decided he was the one. Here, the dog ran alongside the President in an East Wing hallway. The dog returned to his trainer while the Obama’s embarked on their first international trip. I had to keep these photos secret until a few weeks later, when the dog was brought ‘home’ to the White House and introduced to the world as Bo." (Official White House photo by Pete Souza)

The East Wing, long used as the White House’s social entrance and home to the first lady’s staff, is being torn down as construction begins on President Donald Trump’s $250 million ballroom. Here’s a look at the historic wing before demolition began.

The Brief Demolition of the East Wing is underway to make room for President Trump’s $250 million ballroom. The East Wing has served as the social entrance and workspace for the first lady’s staff. White House says modernization requires tearing down the historic structure.



Ballroom project begins

On July 31, President Trump said the structure would remain untouched during construction of the new ballroom. "It won’t interfere with the current building," he said. "It will be near it but not touching it. And pays total respect to the existing building, which I’m the biggest fan of."

The White House then said demolition was necessary to modernize the East Wing as part of the larger ballroom project.

READ MORE: White House East Wing demolition expected to be complete by weekend

East Wing history

Presidents have expanded the White House since its construction began in 1792. Thomas Jefferson added the east and west colonnades.

Andrew Jackson added the North Portico mirroring the South Portico built by James Monroe after the original mansion was rebuilt following its destruction in the War of 1812.

A Valentine’s Day display is seen in the East Wing Entrance of the White House, Monday, February 13, 2023, featuring artwork from a classroom at the South Riva Ridge Child Development Center at Fort Drum, New York. (Official White House Photo by Kati Expand

Theodore Roosevelt built the West Wing to give the president and senior staff a dedicated workspace. Years later, Franklin D. Roosevelt added the East Wing, which gradually became the headquarters for the first lady.

One of the most significant White House renovations took place under President Harry Truman, who ordered a full interior gutting after the mansion was deemed structurally unsafe. The overhaul lasted from 1948 to 1952 and included Truman’s addition of a second-floor balcony on the South Portico.

Other notable changes include the creation of the Rose Garden under President John F. Kennedy and President Richard Nixon’s conversion of FDR’s indoor therapy pool into a press workspace to accommodate the expanding White House media corps.

The East Wing Entrance of the White House is decorated for the holiday season Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)