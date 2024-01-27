Over 60 cars broken into overnight in Northwest DC in less than 72hrs: police

Roughly 11 vehicles were broken into in a Northwest D.C. neighborhood, leaving multiple cars damaged and residents demanding answers.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Car broken into in Northwest, D.C.

Police say at least 11 vehicles were broken into in the area of 8th - 9th & Buchanan. This all comes less than 24hrs. after another D.C. neighborhood experienced a night of smash-and-grab robberies near the 2700 block of 29th Street NW.

No word on potential suspects or the total number of vehicles vandalized in this incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.