Over 60 cars broken into overnight in Northwest DC in less than 72hrs: police

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Several smash-and-grab robberies in Northwest D.C. left cars damaged.

WASHINGTON - Roughly 11 vehicles were broken into in a Northwest D.C. neighborhood, leaving multiple cars damaged and residents demanding answers.  

Car broken into in Northwest, D.C.

Police say at least 11 vehicles were broken into in the area of 8th - 9th & Buchanan. This all comes less than 24hrs. after another D.C. neighborhood experienced a night of smash-and-grab robberies near the 2700 block of 29th Street NW. 

No word on potential suspects or the total number of vehicles vandalized in this incident. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.

