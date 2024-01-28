Rain prompts flood warnings for parts of DMV; snow possible for some overnight

It’s a soggy Sunday across the DMV with dreary rain expected to hang around throughout the day and as colder temperatures move in overnight, it could transition to a rain/snow mix for some.

The heaviest rain has moved out for the most part but it did cause flooding in some areas. In Charles County, some residents even pulled out a kayak as waters rose around them.

Flood warnings were issued for D.C., Montgomery County, Fairfax County, Alexandria, Falls Church, Prince William County, Fauquier County, Clarke County and Frederick until noon.

A coastal flood advisory was also issued for St. Mary’s County out until 5 p.m.

There will be some breaks and some drizzle throughout the day but by this afternoon into the evening, there will be scattered showers on and off.

The showers will end after midnight and heading into Monday, conditions will be mostly cloudy with gusty winds that could reach up to 35mph.

Snow is also possible overnight in the mountains as the colder air takes over. Looking ahead, there are also chances for a brief period of a rain/snow mix for Western zones along I-81 in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

