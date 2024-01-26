Kids, 9, 13, pepper-sprayed by woman during attempted robbery in DC

Two kids were arrested by detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department following an attempted robbery in Northeast D.C.

The department said the incident occurred on Friday around 12:40 a.m. in the 500 block of 10 Street, Northeast.

According to police reports, the suspects, a 9-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy, both residents of Northeast, D.C., approached a woman at the listed location.

One of the suspects assaulted the victim in an attempt to steal her purse. The victim defended herself by using pepper spray against one of the suspects.

However, the situation escalated when the other suspect pulled out a knife and threatened the victim multiple times.

Despite the attack, the victim managed to call 911, prompting a swift response from MPD.

Responding officers apprehended both suspects at the scene.

They have been charged with assault with intent to commit robbery while armed.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.