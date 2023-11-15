One injured after being trapped in single-vehicle crash: officials

Firefighters rescued one person who was trapped after a car crash in Fairfax County.

Officials extricated one person from a single-vehicle crash. Photo via Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue removed one person who was trapped after a single vehicle crashed on Huntington Ave late Tuesday night.

Officials say the occupant of the car had non-life-threatening injuries.

Westbound Huntington Avenue was closed Tuesday night as crews cleaned up a fuel spill from the crash.

