One injured after being trapped in single-vehicle crash: officials
WASHINGTON - Firefighters rescued one person who was trapped after a car crash in Fairfax County.
Officials extricated one person from a single-vehicle crash. Photo via Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue removed one person who was trapped after a single vehicle crashed on Huntington Ave late Tuesday night.
Officials say the occupant of the car had non-life-threatening injuries.
Westbound Huntington Avenue was closed Tuesday night as crews cleaned up a fuel spill from the crash.
