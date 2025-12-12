MPD crime data reportedly skewed amid 'culture of coercive fear' under Chief Smith

The Brief A draft DOJ report alleges D.C. Police Chief Pamela A. Smith fostered a "culture of coercive fear," leading to misclassified and downgraded crime data to show reductions. Investigators reviewed thousands of reports and interviewed more than 50 MPD personnel, finding pressure under Smith’s leadership to reduce reported crime, with some officials feeling humiliated or held personally responsible for district crime numbers. The probe began after concerns raised by the Trump administration and allegations that former commander Michael Pullman manipulated data; Mayor Bowser has publicly maintained crime has been declining.



D.C. Police Chief Pamela A. Smith created a "culture of coercive fear," according to a draft report by the Department of Justice obtained by The Washington Post.

What we know:

The Post reports that a draft report by the Justice Department dated December 10 concluded that D.C. police crime statistics were likely inaccurate, with misclassifications, errors and purposefully downgraded crime classifications amidst pressure from Smith to reduce crime.

The report was prepared by Assistant United States Attorney Steven Vandervelden in the office of U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro.

"While witnesses cite misclassifications and purposely downgraded classifications of criminal offenses at MPD for years prior, there appears to have been a significant increase in pressure to reduce crime during Pamela A. Smith’s tenure as Chief of Police that some describe as coercive," the report said, per the Post.

DOJ investigators said the "main contributing factor and reason for the misclassifications is a culture of coercive fear that emanates from Pamela A. Smith."

Officials were "denigrated and humiliated in front of their peers" and held "personally responsible" for crimes that occurred in their respective districts.

The backstory:

The Justice Department began their investigation in August into whether the Metropolitan Police Department manipulated data to "create a false illusion of safety." According to the Post, the investigation looked thousands of police reports and interviews of over 50 former and current MPD officers and administrative personnel across ranks.

The investigation began after the Trump administration highlighted reports that former D.C. police commander Michael Pullman had manipulated crime data. Pullman was put on leave in August.

"D.C. gave Fake Crime numbers in order to create a false illusion of safety," Trump posted on social media in August. "This is a very bad and dangerous thing to do, and they are under serious investigation for so doing! Until 4 days ago, Washington, D.C., was the most unsafe 'city' in the United States, and perhaps the World. Now, in just a short period of time, it is perhaps the safest, and getting better every single hour! People are flocking to D.C. again, and soon, the beautification will begin!"

When FOX 5 DC spoke to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Smith in August, Bowser maintained that crime in the District was on the decline.

"We know how the feelings of crime and perceptions of crime are sometimes different than seeing numbers go down - and we've seen numbers go down - let me be clear. Over the last two years we have reached a 30-year low and violent crime," Bowser said.

What's next:

Both Bowser and Smith are on their way out. Bowser announced at the end of November that she would not seek reelection for a fourth term.

Smith announced on December 8 that she was resigning from her position at the end of the year, saying the decision was a personal one driven by wanting to spend more time with family.

"What really resonated with me was going home for Thanksgiving to visit my family in Pine Bluff, Arkansas," she told FOX 5’s Steven Chenevey in an interview shortly after the announcement was made. She said the loss of her mother and years of nonstop work led her to miss important family milestones. "Being able to come home for Thanksgiving two years after my mom passed really resonated with me and has allowed me to make a decision that I think is necessary, not just only for me, but also for my family."