Train strikes tow truck stuck on tracks in Forest Glen, officials say

Montgomery County Fire Department crews responded to a collision between a freight train carrying gravel and a disabled flatbed tow truck late Saturday night.

Officials said the tow truck broke down while driving over the railroad crossing on Linden Lane in Forest Glen.

CSX rail traffic stopped and roads were blocked off as the fire department cleared the wreckage. Officials said neither the truck nor the train spilled fuel.

No one was injured and the train did not derail, officials said.