Tractor-trailer crash spills water bottles across highway

Two tractor-trailers crashed Thursday night, spilling water bottles across the highway.

Around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, state police responded to a crash on Route 460 near the intersection of Route 639 in Isle of Wight County.

Officials say that Leslie Paul-Moore Turner, the driver of a 2020 Volvo tractor-trailer, was hauling an empty trailer when it became disabled in the right-hand lane. Turner was still in his cab when a second tractor-trailer struck his vehicle.

The second tractor-trailer was hauling an enclosed trailer of water bottles when it hit the first tractor-trailer.

George Herbert Brown, the driver of the second tractor-trailer, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, but drugs, alcohol and speed are not considered contributing factors.