Fatal hit-and-run closes East Capitol Street in Seat Pleasant

The Brief A fatal crash involving a pedestrian has led to the closure of East Capitol Street westbound between Crown Street and Southern Avenue in Seat Pleasant, Md. A male pedestrian was found with multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle involved did not remain on site.



A fatal crash involving a pedestrian has led to the closure of East Capitol Street westbound between Crown Street and Southern Avenue in Seat Pleasant, Md.

What we know:

Officers responded to the crash at approximately 7:10 p.m. on Thursday night near East Capitol Street and Davey Street. A male pedestrian was found with multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle involved did not remain on site.

The Seat Pleasant Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating the incident.

What you can do:

Police are relying on public assistance to gather more details about the incident.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the unit at 301-731-4422. Those with information about the crash can also contact PG Crime Solvers anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).